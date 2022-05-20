Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $319.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Workday to $230.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Shares of WDAY opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average is $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.20 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $161.62 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

