Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:WDAY opened at $164.52 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $161.62 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

