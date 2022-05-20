World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 335,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 706,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,829. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.24. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

