Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,659. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

