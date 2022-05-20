Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Hold”

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

XIACF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

