Xponential Fitness (XPOF) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xponential Fitness to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.52 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.54

Xponential Fitness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Xponential Fitness Competitors -151.81% -80.09% -26.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xponential Fitness and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 183 966 1777 56 2.57

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.27%. Given Xponential Fitness’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.