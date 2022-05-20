Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.36) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 384.20 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.15. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 243 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 486.80 ($6.00).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.