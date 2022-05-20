YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $46.46 on Friday. YETI has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

