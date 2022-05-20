Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YTEN. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.98 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.