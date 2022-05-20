Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

