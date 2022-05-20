Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 87.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 43,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,757. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

