Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,521. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.