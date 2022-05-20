Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded up $12.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.42. 4,883,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

