Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,628. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,170 in the last three months. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

