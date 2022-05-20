Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

