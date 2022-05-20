Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

