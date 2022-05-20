Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

