Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. DoubleDown Interactive posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
