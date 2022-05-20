Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. EQT posted sales of $996.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $1,350,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $484,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 581.3% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 204,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 89.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.