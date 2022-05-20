Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

