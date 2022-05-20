Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.65 Million

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to post $487.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the lowest is $487.40 million. NOW reported sales of $400.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

DNOW opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

