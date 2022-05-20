Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

