Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. PetMed Express also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PetMed Express by 319.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 510,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

