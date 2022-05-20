Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.47 Million

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to report sales of $418.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.89 million to $424.04 million. Plantronics reported sales of $476.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

POLY opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

