Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. Repay posted sales of $48.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $300.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.37 million to $302.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $354.44 million, with estimates ranging from $352.36 million to $357.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

