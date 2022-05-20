Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

SKX stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

