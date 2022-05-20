Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $111.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.24 million and the lowest is $108.20 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $51.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $382.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.05 million to $385.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $374.99 million to $439.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $642.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

