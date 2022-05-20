Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $87.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLN opened at $2.75 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

