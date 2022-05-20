Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) will announce sales of $21.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $87.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLN opened at $2.75 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.