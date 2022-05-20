Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

VBTX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Veritex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

