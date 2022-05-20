Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Yum China by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

