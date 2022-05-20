Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

