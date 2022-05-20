Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,081. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

