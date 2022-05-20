Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $297.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

