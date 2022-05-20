Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCNE. StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 39,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,909. The firm has a market cap of $402.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

