Zacks: Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. DoubleDown Interactive reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

