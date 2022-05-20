Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.68 million and the lowest is $58.80 million. Galapagos posted sales of $184.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $504.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.75 million to $615.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $521.22 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $656.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 547.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 234,205 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $81.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

