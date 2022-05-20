Zacks: Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.44). Melco Resorts & Entertainment also posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

