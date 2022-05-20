Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 944,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,152 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

