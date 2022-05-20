Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.03. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.24. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,509. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $210.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.