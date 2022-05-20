Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $334.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $336.20 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $310.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.53 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 243,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 221,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,554,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

