Zacks: Analysts Expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) to post sales of $39.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.79 million. MVB Financial posted sales of $32.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year sales of $157.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.27 million to $163.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.38 million to $217.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $453.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

