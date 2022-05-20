Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

