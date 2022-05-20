Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will announce $114.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.30 million and the lowest is $113.90 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $104.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $473.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $519.74 million, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $546.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after buying an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

