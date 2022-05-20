Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Arconic reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,540%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49.
Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arconic (ARNC)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.