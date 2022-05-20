Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Arconic reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,540%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

