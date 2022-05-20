Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to announce $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Bread Financial posted earnings of $5.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $19.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

