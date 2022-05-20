Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

CLMT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

