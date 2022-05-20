Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.55). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

CINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CinCor Pharma stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,487. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

