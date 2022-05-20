Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,627,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,648,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,915. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

