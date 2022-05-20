Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,717,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

