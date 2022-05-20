Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

TWNK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 1,477,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,988. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

